Left Menu

Mirzapur woman, who accused relative of rape, jumps into river but is saved

A woman resident of Mirzapur district, who had accused a relative in the traffic police of allegedly raping her and making an obscene video, attempted to die by suicide but was saved, said Kanpur's Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-09-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:45 IST
Mirzapur woman, who accused relative of rape, jumps into river but is saved
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman resident of Mirzapur district, who had accused a relative in the traffic police of allegedly raping her and making an obscene video, attempted to die by suicide but was saved, said Kanpur's Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said that the woman had dialled the 112 helpline and then jumped into a river.

"The boatmen and divers present in the Ganges on the spot saved the woman from drowning," he said. "On the complaint of the woman, the police have started the investigation by registering a case against TSI and his son," he added.

According to Kumar, the accused has been identified as TSI Girja Singh Tiwari and the woman has accused him of allegedly assaulting her and then recording an obscene video. "The victim has informed us that her accused uncle had called her to Kanpur on September 10 and then he allegedly along with his son assaulted her", said Kumar.

"Tired of the antics of the accused, the victim attempted suicide by jumping into the Ganges after reaching Jajmau Gangapul, on late Sunday evening," he added. According to Kumar, a case has been registered against TSI Girja Shankar Tiwari and his son Amit Tiwari on the complaint of the woman in police station Chakeri, Kanpur.

"The woman has been sent for the medical examination and the police have started the investigation into the allegations levelled by the woman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021