3 dead, 8 missing after boat capsizes in Maharashtra's Amravati

At least three people died and eight others went missing after a boat capsized in the Amravati district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

ANI | Amravati (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 18:07 IST
visual from the rescue operation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The incident took place around 10 am today, in the Wardha river at Shri Kshetra Jhunj under Benoda Police Station in Amravati district.

"Three bodies recovered in the boat capsizing incident that took place in Wardha river. According to preliminary information, 11 people who were on the boat belonged to the same family and a rescue operation is underway to find out the missing persons," said Hari Balaji, Superintendent of Police, Amravati (Rural). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

