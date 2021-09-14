Left Menu

U.S. to co-sponsor OECD proposal to end unabated coal power export financing

14-09-2021
The United States will join western governments to co-sponsor an OECD proposal to end official export credit financing for coal power projects without abatements, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.

The proposal with Canada, the European Union, South Korea, Norway, Switzerland and Britain will be made at an OECD export financing meeting on Wednesday and seeks to expand the scope a 2016 OECD agreement on coal power financing. Treasury said the United States views only carbon capture, utilization and sequestration technology as a qualifying abatement for such projects.

