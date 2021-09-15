Left Menu

Rapist of six-year-old will be nabbed and killed in encounter: Telangana Minister

Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Malla Reddy on Tuesday said that the guilty person in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad "will be nabbed and will be killed in an encounter".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-09-2021 08:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 08:02 IST
Rapist of six-year-old will be nabbed and killed in encounter: Telangana Minister
Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Malla Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Malla Reddy on Tuesday said that the guilty person in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad "will be nabbed and will be killed in an encounter". Speaking to the media, Reddy said, "He (Accused in 6-year-old rape and murder case) should be encountered. We will nab the accused and will encounter him. We will stand by the victim's family. We console them and will provide aid to the family. We will encounter him (the accused).

According to police 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her 30-year-old neighbour in Hyderabad on Thursday. The incident took place in the Saidabad police station area of Hyderabad.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Dr Ramesh had informed that the girl went missing on Thursday morning and the police received a complaint. Immediately, they started the search operation but could not find her. Her body was found at the accused's residence on Friday morning. However, the accused is absconding.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad City Police has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs for information leading to the arrest of Pallakonda Raju (30) who allegedly raped and murdered a 6-year-old girl in the Saidabad area of the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

