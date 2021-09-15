Ukraine government approves 2022 draft budget

The Ukrainian government has approved the draft budget for 2022 with a deficit of 3.5% of gross domestic product, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said during a televised government meeting on Wednesday.

The draft is based on a forecast of 3.8% economic growth and inflation at 6.2%.

Shmygal said that the document would be submitted to parliament for final approval.

