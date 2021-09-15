Left Menu

Bhagwanth Khuba addresses FICCI Interaction and Launch of GCPMH 2021

The Minister also launched the brochure of the 2nd Edition of the Summit on “Global Chemicals & Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hubs in India” (GCPMH 2021).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:49 IST
Bhagwanth Khuba addresses FICCI Interaction and Launch of GCPMH 2021
The event will be organised by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, in association with FICCI from 25th November to 26th November 2021 in New Delhi. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBChandigarh)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy today addressed the FICCI Interaction and Launch of GCPMH 2021, in Shastri Bhavan, New Delhi. He discussed various key issues regarding Feed Stock Availability, Judicious use of Pesticides and Achieving Self Reliance in Petrochemical Industry.

The Minister also launched the brochure of the 2nd Edition of the Summit on "Global Chemicals & Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hubs in India" (GCPMH 2021). The event will be organised by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, in association with FICCI from 25th November to 26th November 2021 in New Delhi.

Leading players of the Chemical, Petrochemical and Crop Protection industry shared their views on the key issues of the sector like Trade Tariff, Environment issues, duty Drawback, Crop Protection registration, R&D and Technology to make India Self Reliant to be recognised as a global manufacturing hub of chemicals & petrochemicals. The Minister heard all the concerns and recommendations which were briefed by the industry.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and FICCI were present at the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021