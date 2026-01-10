Trump Aims to Transform U.S.-Venezuela Oil Relations
President Donald Trump announced a meeting with oil executives to discuss the Venezuelan oil industry, focusing on improving U.S. relations with Venezuela and reducing oil prices for Americans. Trump emphasized the significance of U.S.-Venezuelan relations and the potential impacts on oil pricing and security.
On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that his meeting with executives from the oil industry at the White House would center on Venezuela's oil market and strategies to lower prices for Americans.
Trump specified that the agenda would primarily cover the Venezuelan oil sector and the long-term U.S.-Venezuela relationship, focusing on the nation's security and its people. A key aim, he added, is to cut oil prices benefiting American citizens.
This move signals the administration's intent to reshape the ties with Venezuela, with emphasis on economic and security dimensions, potentially affecting the global oil landscape.
