Union Minister meets BIS and Steel Ministry officials to review Indian standards

He requested BIS to formulate new standards with greater frequency to align the Indian Standards with the new developments taking place in the steel sector globally.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 23:00 IST
The Minister also directed the officials to ensure that the balance 16 standards out of the 145 standards notified under the Quality Control Order are enforced without delay and action is taken promptly on the balance of 23 Indian standards which are yet to be brought under the Quality Control Order.   Image Credit: Twitter (@SteelMinIndia)
A meeting with officials of BIS and Steel Ministry to review the Indian standards for steel and benchmarking based on which the standards are made was held under the Chairmanship of the Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, here today.

The Minister emphasised the regular and timely revision of the existing Indian Standards to meet the dynamic nature of the steel sector and also a formulation of new Standards for the steel grades being imported, for which no Indian Standards presently exist. He requested BIS to formulate new standards with greater frequency to align the Indian Standards with the new developments taking place in the steel sector globally.

The Minister also directed the officials to ensure that the balance 16 standards out of the 145 standards notified under the Quality Control Order are enforced without delay and action is taken promptly on the balance of 23 Indian standards which are yet to be brought under the Quality Control Order.

(With Inputs from PIB)

