Left Menu

Mephedrone drugs worth Rs 18 lakh seized; one held

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing 378 grams of mephedrone powder drugs worth Rs 18.94 lakh near Mira Road railway station on Wednesday, said police.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-09-2021 06:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 06:10 IST
Mephedrone drugs worth Rs 18 lakh seized; one held
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing 378 grams of mephedrone powder drugs worth Rs 18.94 lakh near Mira Road railway station on Wednesday, said police. The drugs have been seized by police.

The accused has been identified as Sadak Rashid Ansari, a resident of Nalasopara, Palghar district. A trap was laid by the Anti-Narcotics Cell after it received that the accused will come to the railway station to supply the contraband product. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021