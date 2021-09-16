Left Menu

Minor incident at IOC's Barauni refinery

There has been no fire or any death, and the injured are entirely out of danger. The refinery has been under planned shutdown since August 20.The cause of the incident is now under technical investigation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:57 IST
Minor incident at IOC's Barauni refinery
As many as 19 persons sustained minor injuries when a furnace blow-up took place at Indian Oil Corp's (IOC's) Barauni refinery at Begusarai district of Bihar, the firm said on Thursday.

''There was no fire,'' the firm said in a statement, adding 11 of the 19 injured have been discharged after first aid.

The remaining are in stable condition, it said.

A furnace blow-up is a kind of explosion resulting from the combustion of highly flammable gas, vapour or dust.

''At around 10:30 am today, an incident of a furnace blow-up took place at Barauni refinery,'' the statement said. ''This incident happened during the lighting up of the burner in one of the furnaces of the AVU-1 unit, causing minor injuries to people working in the vicinity. There has been no fire or any death, and the injured are entirely out of danger.'' The refinery has been under planned shutdown since August 20.

''The cause of the incident is now under technical investigation. The refinery operations of the other units remain unaffected,'' the statement said.

As soon as the incident was reported, the refinery's Emergency Disaster Response Management System was activated, ensuring prompt action.

''The 19 injured persons were immediately provided first aid and then admitted to the Refinery Hospital and nearby Glocal Hospital for timely medical treatment.

''Of the 19 injured, 11 have already been discharged after first aid, and the condition of the remaining are stable,'' it said.

Among those injured were 5 refinery employees and 14 contract workers.

IOC said it is fully committed to the safety of its employees, contract workers, and people living in and around the refinery.

