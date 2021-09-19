Left Menu

UP relaxes COVID-19 restrictions on wedding cermonies, guests upto 100 allowed

Citing the falling number of COVID-19 infections, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday increased the maximum number of people allowed at weddings and other celebrations to 100.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 23:34 IST
UP relaxes COVID-19 restrictions on wedding cermonies, guests upto 100 allowed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Citing the falling number of COVID-19 infections, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday increased the maximum number of people allowed at weddings and other celebrations to 100. Earlier, this limit was capped at 50, for events taking place in both closed and open locations.

According to an order issued by the additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi, a maximum of 100 people would now be allowed in weddings and other ceremonies that are taking place in open spaces and closed spaces, following strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol. Also, a COVID-19 help desk should also be set up at the entrance of the location, the order said.

Further, the seating arrangement for the guests should be done maintaining a distance of two yards (six feet) at the venue of the event or the ceremony, the order said. Proper arrangements for cleanliness and sanitation should be made at toilets in the venue, the order also added. However, all other restrictions that are existing in the state would continue to be in effect.

On September 7, the state government had also relaxed the night curfew in the state by an hour. Night curfew which was initially imposed between 10 pm and 6 am is now in effect between 11 pm and 6 am. (ANI)

Also Read: Uttarakhand's Gartang Gali sees over 350 visitors so far after reopening

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021