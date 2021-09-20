IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill c Siraj b Chahal 48 Venkatesh Iyer not out 41 Andre Russell not out 0 Extras: (W-4 NB-1) 5 Total: (For 1 wicket in 10 overs) 94 Fall of Wickets: 1/82 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 2-0-12-0, Kyle Jamieson 2-0-26-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 2-0-20-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-0-23-1, Harshal Patel 2-0-13-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)