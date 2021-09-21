Left Menu

Thai ambassador meets Haryana CM Khattar

PTI | Chandigrah | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:40 IST
Thai envoy Pattarat Hongtong on Tuesday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here to discuss possibilities to strengthen business, sports, academics, agriculture and cultural ties between her country and the state.

During the meeting, the ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to India held extensive discussions with the chief minister identifying various development avenues between Haryana and Thailand, a state government statement said.

"She especially sought cooperation from the Haryana government in exploring investment possibilities in the food processing sector," the statement said.

"As Haryana has one of the highest economic potentials, including automobiles and agriculture sector, various exchange programmes can be organised between Thailand and Haryana," the statement quoted the ambassador as saying.

Hongtong also showed keen interest in exporting various products produced by Thailand.

She said that possibilities should be explored to strengthen economic growth and investment ties with Haryana for progress with Thailand.

The ambassador also showed interest in getting the details about various flagship programmes and initiatives taken by the state government.

Khattar told the dignitary that India and Thailand have age-old social and cultural ties.

"I assure complete cooperation from the state government in terms of setting up industries, investment, cultural ties,'' he said.

The chief minister said that Haryana is a leading state in the country in many spheres.

Haryana is the largest manufacturer of cars and other automobiles, along with being the leading agrarian state in India, he added.

The state produces two-thirds of passenger cars, 50 per cent of tractors and 60 per cent of motorcycles manufactured in the country, hence possibilities can be explored in strengthening the investment ties between Haryana and Thailand in this sector, Khattar told the ambassador.

