Biden pledges $10 billion to fight global hunger

President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States would commit $10 billion toward ending hunger in his country and around the world. Nearly one in three people did not have access to adequate food last year, Biden said in his speech to the annual gathering of world leaders, and the United States is committing to rally partners to address malnutrition.

"To that end, the United States is making a $10 billion commitment to end hunger and invest in food systems at home and abroad," Biden said. He did not provide details on the program. On Thursday the United Nations hosts a "Food Systems Summit" that it says will "trigger the transformation of food systems" though a series of pledges.

In July, the UN World Food Programme said https://www.reuters.com/world/higher-food-prices-help-fuel-40-jump-global-hunger-un-agency-2021-07-08 that acute food insecurity rose by 74% this year because of climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

