Left Menu

Biden pledges $10 billion to fight global hunger

Nearly one in three people did not have access to adequate food last year, Biden said in his speech to the annual gathering of world leaders, and the United States is committing to rally partners to address malnutrition. "To that end, the United States is making a $10 billion commitment to end hunger and invest in food systems at home and abroad," Biden said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 23:17 IST
Biden pledges $10 billion to fight global hunger
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States would commit $10 billion toward ending hunger in his country and around the world. Nearly one in three people did not have access to adequate food last year, Biden said in his speech to the annual gathering of world leaders, and the United States is committing to rally partners to address malnutrition.

"To that end, the United States is making a $10 billion commitment to end hunger and invest in food systems at home and abroad," Biden said. He did not provide details on the program. On Thursday the United Nations hosts a "Food Systems Summit" that it says will "trigger the transformation of food systems" though a series of pledges.

In July, the UN World Food Programme said https://www.reuters.com/world/higher-food-prices-help-fuel-40-jump-global-hunger-un-agency-2021-07-08 that acute food insecurity rose by 74% this year because of climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021