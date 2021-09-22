Left Menu

Gas price spike is unprecedented, more energy firms to go out of business - UK regulator

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 15:58 IST
Representative Image
The recent rise in gas prices is unprecedented and more energy suppliers could go out of business, the head of Britain's Ofgem energy regulator, Jonathan Brearley, said on Wednesday.

"Have a look at the change in the gas price - it really is something that we don't think we've seen before at this pace," he said. "We do expect more (suppliers) not to be able to face the circumstances we're in."

Also Read: $10 bln U.S. battle for Britain's Morrisons heads for auction

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

