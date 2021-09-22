Left Menu

Prices of vegetables

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-09-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Following are prices of vegetables quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee: Rates per quintal. Cauliflower 500-4,200, Brinjal 400-10,000, Tomato 133-2,000, Bitter Gourd 800-2,000, Bottle Gourd 600-1400, Ash Gourd 600-2,300, Green Chilli 500-3,000, Banana Green 800-4,000, Beans 1,000-4,000, Green Ginger 1,000-25,000, Carrot 1,000-6,200, Cabbage 200-2,000, Ladies Finger 400-2,200, Snake Gourd 100-1,800, Beetroot 500-2,600, Cucumber 300-2,000, Ridge Gourd 500-2,800, Radish 300-2,200, Capsicum 600-4,000, Drumstick 600-4,000, Sweet Pumpkin 100-2,500, Knoll Khol 600-2,000, Lime 400-3,800.

