Left Menu

Western Railways plans more AC coaches for local services

The Western Railway is planning to increase AC coaches for local services.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 19:59 IST
Western Railways plans more AC coaches for local services
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Western Railway is planning to increase AC coaches for local services. They conducted a survey among local train commuters of the Mumbai Suburban network and tried to know about their preference for a change in local trains services.

Speaking to ANI, Alok Kansal, General Manager of Western railway said that this survey was conducted with 20 questions and 70 per cent of the commuters requested Railway authorities to increase the number of AC locals. "We are working towards more AC local services and we are in continuous talks with Maharashtra government's Mumbai urban transport Project (MUTP) and Central government's Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC)," he said.

Bansal said that Mumbai local is called the lifeline of Mumbai and with the time people are looking for better facilities and amenities in local trains and because of this most of the people who participated in the survey opted for an increase in AC local rail services. Talking about the future of non-AC local services, he said that at present non-AC services will also be available in a certain proportion in each local train.

He further said that in the coming days there will be more AC locals will be introduced and in near future, most of the trains will have AC services. "We are planning to have hybrid Local trains also where AC coaches and non-ac coaches will also be there in the same train. We expect that in the coming few years, all Locals will have AC coaches along with present non AC coaches. We are conducting a feasibility test for the same," Bansal added.

He also said that the Western Railway authorities are in talks with the Indian Coach Factory (IFC) to discuss the technical issues of connecting AC coaches with non-AC coaches of local trains and other issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021