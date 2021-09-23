It’s not Narendra Giri’s handwriting in suicide note: Seer

A prominent seer of Niranjani Akhara, Acharya Mahamandleshwar Kailashanand, on Wednesday claimed that the purported suicide note of spiritual guru Narendra Giri, does not have his handwriting.

“I do not consider this suicide note authentic as it does not have Giri’s handwriting. I knew him for the last 20 years. He did not use to wite,” said Kailashanand, considered very close to Giri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)