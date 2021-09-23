Soccer-English League Cup fourth-round draw

The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup: Chelsea v Southampton

Arsenal v Leeds United Stoke City v Brentford

West Ham United v Manchester City Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur Queen's Park Rangers v Sunderland

Preston North End v Liverpool (Ties to be played week commencing Oct. 25)

(Compiled by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)