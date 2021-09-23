Soccer-English League Cup fourth-round draw
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-09-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 03:24 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup: Chelsea v Southampton
Arsenal v Leeds United Stoke City v Brentford
West Ham United v Manchester City Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur Queen's Park Rangers v Sunderland
Preston North End v Liverpool (Ties to be played week commencing Oct. 25)
(Compiled by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
