UP govt recommends CBI probe into Akhara Parishad head Mahant Narendra Giri's death

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri's death. The inquiry was recommended by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-09-2021 04:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 04:33 IST
Mahant Narendra Giri. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri's death. The inquiry was recommended by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri were taken to Swaroop Rani Medical College in Prayagraj for a post-mortem on Wednesday.

"The post mortem of the ABAP President started today morning and is underway. A panel of 20 doctors had been constituted by the government, out of which, five doctors were chosen for conducting the procedure at the last moment," said the members of ABAP. Mahant Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Baghambari Math located residence in Prayagraj on Monday. A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned.

Anand, who alleged that it was a conspiracy by people who used to extort money from the ABAP president, was booked by the police for abetment of suicide on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

