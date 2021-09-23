Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashwa of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The neutralised terrorist has been identified as Anayat Ashraf Dar, who had on Wednesday fired upon a civilian at Chitragam Kalan area in Shopian, according to Kashmir Police.

One pistol and ammunition have been recovered from Dar, who police said was a newly active terrorist and had been previously involved in drugs. The civilian was identified as Jeewer Hameed Bhat, a shopkeeper and a resident of Dangerpora Chitragam Kalan. According to the police, Bhat received gunshot injuries in his leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable.

The Kashmir Zone Police, in a tweet on Thursday, informed, "Last night recently active terrorist who was earlier an Over Ground Worker (OGW) and also involved in drugs, namely Anayat Ashraf Dar S/O Ashraf Dar R/O Keshwa Shopian fired upon a civilian Jeewer Hameed Bhat, who got seriously injured and is still hospitalised. Anayat also used to threaten other people in and around his village with his illegal acquired weapons." Acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the village, a joint cordon and search operation was launched.

"After thorough interrogation of several suspects after attack and input from sources, a CASO was launched at village Keshwa. While laying cordon he fired upon joint search party. All civilians in the adjoining houses to target area were evacuated," Kashmir Polic said. "He was offered to surrender for the whole night, but he didn't surrender. Later on, during encounter the said newly active terrorist got neutralised. One Pistol and ammunition were also recovered from his possession," police said. (ANI)

