China preparing for Evergrande's downfall - WSJ

Chinese authorities are asking local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of debt-ridden China Evergrande Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing officials familiar with the discussion.

The company, China's second-biggest property developer, has $83.5 million in dollar-bond interest payments due on Thursday on a $2 billion offshore bond and a $47.5 million dollar-bond interest payment due next week. Both bonds would default if Evergrande fails to settle the interest within 30 days of the scheduled payment dates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)