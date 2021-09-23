Bodybuilder accuses actor Sahil Khan of mental harassment, defamation

Bodybuilder Manoj Patil who reportedly attempted suicide in Mumbai, a week ago, has accused actor Sahil Khan of mental harassment and social media defamation. The former Mr India contest winner in a press conference on Wednesday also alleged that the lack of action by the police over his written complaint against Khan at the Oshiwara Police Station pushed him to take the extreme step.

"Sahil Khan had a group of four people, who were constantly defaming me on social media. Sahil Khan had intentionally accused me of taking steroids and trading it, he was harassing me and this has mentally disturbed me," Patil told reporters here on Wednesday. "Before my suicide bid, I had given a written complaint in Oshiwara police station but police did not take any action, after which I was forced to take this step."

Patil further alleged, "I wanted to prepare for the Olympics to make India famous, but Shahil Khan has shattered my dreams". The bodybuilder said that he has hope that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Party will help and has also expressed hope of getting justice by going to court.

"All the allegations put on me by Sahil Khan are fake," said Patil. Meanwhile, actor Sahil Khan in a press conference last week denied the allegations made by Patil and said, "If Mumbai police find anything against me then it will take action but if this is a big racket then you must bust it. I am wrongly accused. I decided to come out in the media, to tell the truth, and I will definitely approach the police for this. FDA must intervene if there is steroid controversy in it."

On September 16, Patil attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills and he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Mumbai Police has registered a case actor Sahil Khan and three others for allegedly instigating actor Manoj Patil to attempt suicide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)