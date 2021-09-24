Left Menu

Himachal: 10 die due to heavy rain in past 24 hours, 432 since June 13

Due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, at least 10 people have died during the past 24 hours, according to Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (HPDMA) data released on Thursday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 24-09-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 10:34 IST
Landslide near Home Guard office in Shimla on Thursday night (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, at least 10 people have died during the past 24 hours, according to Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (HPDMA) data released on Thursday. According to the data released by the HPDMA, as many as 432 people have died in the last 130 days.

In the last 24 hours, 10 people died because of road accidents and natural disasters, and 16 houses, including nine cow sheds, were ravaged due to heavy rains. Meanwhile, 123 roads have been closed in the state. The state has incurred a loss of Rs 1,108 crore, including Rs 745 crore to agriculture and horticulture, since June 13, 2021, said the data.

The data also read that 12 people are missing, 857 houses and 700 cow sheds have been damaged in the last 130 days in the state. Meanwhile, in another incident, a landslide had occurred near Home Guard Office (US Club), Shimla on Thursday night at around 10.15 pm, according to HP State Emergency Operation Centre.

The road has been blocked due to landslides and no casualties have been reported yet. The restoration work is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: President Kovind to visit Himachal Pradesh from Sep 16-19

