22-yr-old man held for raping minor in Maharashtra's Thane

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Bhayandar area of Thane district in Maharashtra.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Bhayandar area of Thane district in Maharashtra. As per the information shared by the police, the victim and the accused man resided in the same building and knew each other.

"The accused took the girl to the terrace of the building and allegedly raped her," said police. "Consequently, the accused threatened the girl that he would kill her and her parents if she disclosed the incident to anyone," they added.

The girl's parents learnt about the incident when they took her to the hospital after she complained about stomach pain. Soon after, the victim's family approached the Navghar police station and lodged a complaint.

A case under sections 376A, 376B, 363, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act has been registered. The accused will be presented in court today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

