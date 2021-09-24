Left Menu

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: SC transfers trial from Lucknow to Prayagraj

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of trial in the murder case of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari from Lucknow to Prayagraj.

24-09-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of trial in the murder case of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari from Lucknow to Prayagraj. A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul while ordering the transfer of the trial of the case allowed the plea of the accused who alleged that a free and fair trial might not be possible because of the communally surcharged atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

The transfer of case petition was filed by accused persons Ashfaq Husen and Pathan Moinuddin. They requested the top court to order the transfer of the trial from the state of Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The accused persons said that they faced threat to their life in Lucknow and a fair trial was not unlikely in the capital city.

Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered at his residence in Lucknow's Khursheed Bagh neighbourhood on October 18, 2019, with stabs and a gunshot, allegedly by Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan. In December 2020, the Uttar Pradesh police had filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the case.

Tiwari's own outfit, the Hindu Samaj Party was a little known organisation but he was an active functionary of the Hindu Mahasabha earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

