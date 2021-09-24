Left Menu

Flash floods in North Andaman

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:15 IST
Flash floods in North Andaman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andaman and Nicobar MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma on Friday urged the administration for a detailed survey of losses and damages suffered by the villagers due to the flash floods in North Andaman.

Sharma said that due to heavy rains over the last two days in Diglipur, there were flash floods in at least four villages.

Sharma said that in many villages, vegetable crops were destroyed as the fields got submerged in floodwaters, leading to losses for the farmers.

In some places, due to the ingress of water, rice stored inside houses also got damaged, he said.

Sharma wrote to the chief secretary on the issue, urging him to release appropriate compensation for the farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021