Andaman and Nicobar MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma on Friday urged the administration for a detailed survey of losses and damages suffered by the villagers due to the flash floods in North Andaman.

Sharma said that due to heavy rains over the last two days in Diglipur, there were flash floods in at least four villages.

Sharma said that in many villages, vegetable crops were destroyed as the fields got submerged in floodwaters, leading to losses for the farmers.

In some places, due to the ingress of water, rice stored inside houses also got damaged, he said.

Sharma wrote to the chief secretary on the issue, urging him to release appropriate compensation for the farmers.

