Haryana deputy CM orders special revenue assessment of rain-affected areas

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday directed deputy commissioners to submit a report in the next 48 hours on areas that have received over 100 mm rainfall so that farmers can be compensated for their losses through a special revenue assessment.

He said that farmers’ whose crops are not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) will also be compensated.

Chautala, who also holds the portfolios of revenue and disaster management, said that according to the forecast of the meteorological department, there is a possibility of non-seasonal rains till September 30.

The state government will also compensate for loss of crops, including horticulture and pulses, which are not covered under the PMFBY, he said.

Chautala said that at present, there is a possibility of more damage to pulses and cotton crops, and after receiving the report, a special “girdawari” (revenue assessment) will be done.

He said that the problem of waterlogging has also come to the fore in about 7,500 acres of land in the area around the KMP. Due to this, farmers have suffered losses and after receiving the report, they will be compensated according to the “girdawari”, the deputy chief minister said.

He said that the report of regular “girdawari” of crop loss this year has also come, and the government has directed insurance companies to pay compensation of farmers at the earliest, apart from the crops which are covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Directions have also been given to deputy commissioners to pay damages that are not covered under the yojana (scheme), he said.

Chautala said that increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops in the last one year is a big initiative towards the upliftment of farmers.

Giving comparative information about crops procured during the last year and the current year, he said that the state government has given more than Rs 1,300 crore to farmers in this year so far.

Describing direct benefit transfer as a beneficial step for farmers, he said that when this farmer-friendly process was started in wheat procurement about one and a half years ago, some leaders from the opposition were against it, but later state governments of their own party also supported the Haryana government and imitated the same.

Chautala said that even during the procurement of crops, starting from October 1, the value of crops will be sent directly to the account of farmers.

