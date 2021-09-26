Left Menu

Harry and Meghan visit UN during world leaders' meeting

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 26-09-2021 04:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 04:08 IST
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, met Saturday with a top UN official amid the world body's biggest gathering of the year.

The royals came to UN headquarters to speak with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. All three appeared later Saturday at the Global Citizen Live concert in New York's Central Park.

“It was a lovely meeting,” Meghan said as the couple left the UN headquarters.

The UN said Mohammed commended the couple's efforts to promote vaccine equity worldwide and hailed priorities they and the UN share, including climate, women's economic empowerment, youth engagement and mental health. Meghan and Harry pressed for vaccine equity during the star-studded, 24-hour concert. It features performances staged in locations from New York to Paris to Lagos, Nigeria, and Seoul, South Korea. The United Nations is in the midst of the annual General Assembly gathering of world leaders, though the couple didn't participate in the speeches in the assembly hall. The former Meghan Markle has been involved with the UN women's agency, becoming an “advocate for political participation and leadership” several years ago. Harry visited the children's agency UNICEF at in New York in 2010. Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan visited a New York City school, the World Trade Center's centerpiece tower and the September 11 museum, among other stops in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

