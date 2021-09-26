Left Menu

Cyclone Gulab likely to cross Andhra, Odisha coasts by midnight

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that 'Cyclone Gulab' is likely to move westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha as a cyclonic storm by today midnight.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 16:34 IST
Cyclone Gulab likely to cross Andhra, Odisha coasts by midnight
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that 'Cyclone Gulab' is likely to move westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha as a cyclonic storm by today midnight. "Gulab is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur as a cyclonic storm by midnight today. The landfall process will commence from the evening of today," tweeted the IMD.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired a virtual meeting in Delhi to review the preparedness of 'Cyclone Gulab'. Addressing the media, Patnaik said, "Today I held a virtual meeting with the chief secretary and district collectors of Odisha to discuss the precautionary measure to be taken against 'Cyclone Gulab' in the state. There is a total of ten districts which will be affected by the cyclone by today evening."

The IMD had issued a red alert for these states. Ahead of cyclone alerts issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha has begun the evacuation drive in the state. Several National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have been deployed in 11 coastal districts of south Odisha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

