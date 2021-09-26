Russia's Gazprom is ready to boost gas sales to Europe - Ifx cites Kremlin
26-09-2021
Russian energy giant Gazprom is ready to increase gas supplies to Europe, Interfax news agency cited a Kremlin spokesman on Sunday.
Dmitry Peskov also said, according to the news agency, that Gazprom is interested in more gas supply contracts with Europe.
