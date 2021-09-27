TPCI organises India-Egypt food processing, packaging technology meet

The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) on Monday said it has organized an India-Egypt food processing and packaging technology meet last week in Cairo to promote two-way commerce of the sector between the countries.

The buyer-seller meet was inaugurated by Ajit Gupte, Ambassador of India in Egypt. Addressing the participants, Gupte said that Egypt is a growing market for food and beverages, dairy, and edible oil processing. ''With the increasing market demand for processed food, there shall be demand for technologies for food, beverages, dairy, edible oil, processing, and packaging solutions. Indian OEM's will have great market opportunities in Egypt,'' TPCI said quoting the Ambassador.

The Indian delegation included 15 leading companies from the food and beverages, dairy, edible oil, and packaging technology sector.

The TPCI delegation was led by Vikas Bhatia, MD of RIECO Industries and Executive Committee member of the Food Processing Technology Sectorial Committee of TPCI. ''The Indian food industry is poised for huge growth, increasing its contribution to the world food trade every year. In India, the food sector has emerged as a high-growth and high-profit sector due to its immense potential for value addition,'' he said.

Exports to Egypt from India stood at USD 2.2 billion and imports USD 1.8 billion in 2020.

