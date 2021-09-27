NCW launches training and capacity building program for women in dairy farming

In an endeavour to empower rural women and make them financially independent, the National Commission for Women has launched a country-wide training and capacity building program for women in dairy farming. The Commission is collaborating with agricultural universities across India to identify and train women associated with dairy farming and allied activities in different aspects such as value addition, quality enhancement, packaging and marketing of dairy products among others.

The first program under the project was organized on 'Value Added Dairy products' for women SHG groups at the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar, Haryana in association with Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission. Launching the project, NCW Chairperson Smt. Rekha Sharma said that financial independence is key to women empowerment. She said women in rural India are involved in every part of dairy farming yet they have been unable to attain financial independence. NCW, through its project, aims to empower women and help them achieve financial independence by training them in the quality enhancement of dairy products, its value addition, packaging and increasing the shelf life and marketing of their products.

The National Commission for Women has been working to help women reach their full potential and contribute towards building a sustainable economy. The Commission has always stood for women's equality because it strongly believes that the economy cannot succeed with half its population being held back from performing their best.

NCW aims to help women farmers and Self Help Groups through scientific training and a series of practical ideas to effectively conduct extension activities in the dairy farming sector. The Commission will provide training to women for enhancing their business and encouraging them towards entrepreneurship. NCW will also select trainers who will further train women entrepreneurs, women-run milk-cooperative societies, women self-help groups etc.NCW aims to create a sustainable and replicable district level model in the dairy sector which can be further adopted in the dairy farming regions of the country. The aim of the project is to harness the immense potential in villages in creating and marketing dairy products and empowering women along the process to achieve financial independence.

(With Inputs from PIB)