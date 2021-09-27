Mixed response to Bharat Bandh by farmers; traffic situation in Delhi, nearby areas return to normal

The 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions to mark the one year anniversary of the enactment of the centre's three farm laws met with mixed response. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which gave the call for the nationwide bandh in a statement today said there has been "an unprecedented response, beyond anyone's expectations".

The bandh, which began at 6 am today caused disruptions in traffic movement of Delhi and neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab. Traffic movement at the Ghazipur border and the Dhansa Border were affected with Delhi Traffic Police closing vehicular movement on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for both carriageways.

Massive traffic snarl were seen at Gurugram-Delhi border as vehicles entering the national capital were checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans. The Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway also witnessed massive traffic congestion. However, the police later said that the situation at the Gurugram-Delhi border and DND returned to normal.

Rail operations were also affected by the bandh with services of as about 25 trains getting affected. According to the Northern Railway, the rail operations in Delhi, Ambala and Firozepur divisions were impacted by people sitting on tracks.

Several states witnessed protests against the farm laws and supported the bandh called by the farmers union. Heavy police presence was seen across the county to maintain law and order.

The police used barricades and large-sized stones to barricade the roads and highways. With farmers blocking national highways and major link roads in both Punjab and Haryana, police diverted traffic at several places.

Delhi Traffic Police has said the vehicular movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur. Gurugram saw major traffic congestion due to the heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces. Delhi-Amritsar National Highway was blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

The police have been deployed at all the locations where farmers are protesting, forces have been deployed since 5 am. The governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the bandh, and the effect of protest was seen in these states.

Protesters of several trade unions including the Indian National Trade Union Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions and All India Trade Union Congress form a human chain in Kerala's Kochi to support the call for Bharat Bandh. Several organizations carried out a rally from the Bengaluru Town Hall area to the Mysore bank circle to observe Bharat Bandh today.

The roads in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram wore a deserted look and shops are closed in as the trade unions affiliated to LDF and UDF have supported the call for Bharat Bandh. Meanwhile, protesters agitating against the three farm laws broke police barricades in the Anna Salai area of Tamil Nadu's Chenna, following which many agitators were detained by the police.

The Bharat Bandh garnered support from more than 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society. Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

