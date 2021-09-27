Vegetable prices

Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 500-4200, Brinjal 500-1800, Tomato 200-2600, Bitter Gourd 800-2500, Bottle Gourd 300-2000, Ash Gourd 600-2300, Green Chilly 700-3000, Banana green 1000-4000, Beans 1000-4000, Green Ginger 1000-4000, Carrot 1500-5300, Cabbage 200-2000, Ladies Finger 500-2083, Snakeguard 500-2000, Beetroot 600-2600, Cucumber 200-2083, Ridge Gourd 1000-3400, Radish 200-1800, Capsicum 800-4500, Drumstick 600-5020, Sweet Pumpkin 100-800, Knoll Khol 500-2000, Lime 400-5800.

