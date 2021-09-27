Left Menu

Vegetable prices

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:23 IST
Vegetable prices
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 500-4200, Brinjal 500-1800, Tomato 200-2600, Bitter Gourd 800-2500, Bottle Gourd 300-2000, Ash Gourd 600-2300, Green Chilly 700-3000, Banana green 1000-4000, Beans 1000-4000, Green Ginger 1000-4000, Carrot 1500-5300, Cabbage 200-2000, Ladies Finger 500-2083, Snakeguard 500-2000, Beetroot 600-2600, Cucumber 200-2083, Ridge Gourd 1000-3400, Radish 200-1800, Capsicum 800-4500, Drumstick 600-5020, Sweet Pumpkin 100-800, Knoll Khol 500-2000, Lime 400-5800.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021