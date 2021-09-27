Left Menu

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh takes over as DG NCC

Lt Gen Singh has been a Company Commander in the counter-insurgency environment in Nagaland and the Siachen Glacier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:29 IST
The General Officer has tenanted the appointments of General Staff Officer (Operations) in Sector Headquarters Rashtriya Rifles. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh took over as the 34th Director-General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) on September 27, 2021. Lt Gen Singh was commissioned into The PARACHUTE REGIMENT in 1987. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun as well as NCC, he attended the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, the Higher Command Course in Mhow and the National Defence College Course in New Delhi.

Lt Gen Singh has been a Company Commander in the counter-insurgency environment in Nagaland and the Siachen Glacier. He has commanded a Special Forces Battalion in the intense counter-terrorism environment of the Valley Sector in Kashmir and also in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. He has commanded a Mountain Brigade & an Infantry Division on the Line of Control.

The General Officer has tenanted the appointments of General Staff Officer (Operations) in Sector Headquarters Rashtriya Rifles. He has had two tenures each in Military Operation Directorate and Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff. Besides, he has been an Instructor at the Commando School and Indian Military Training Team.

(With Inputs from PIB)

