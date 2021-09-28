Left Menu

Australia's decision not changing France's strategy in Indo-Pacific, Macron says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-09-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:18 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Australia's decision to cancel a French nuclear submarines deal will not change France's strategy in Indo-Pacific region, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. Macron told a news conference the deal cancellation would have a relatively limited impact on France, concerning a few hundred jobs.

Australia cancelled this month its order of a fleet of conventional submarines from France and said it would instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology under the new AUKUS security partnership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

