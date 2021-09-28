Australia's decision not changing France's strategy in Indo-Pacific, Macron says

Australia's decision to cancel a French nuclear submarines deal will not change France's strategy in Indo-Pacific region, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. Macron told a news conference the deal cancellation would have a relatively limited impact on France, concerning a few hundred jobs.

Australia cancelled this month its order of a fleet of conventional submarines from France and said it would instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology under the new AUKUS security partnership.

