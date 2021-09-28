Left Menu

Essar Oil UK reaches phased tax payment deal with UK taxman

28-09-2021
Essar Oil UK, the operator of Britain's Stanlow oil refinery, has reached a new phased pay agreement with the British taxman which is aligned with its revenues, the group said on Tuesday.

"EOUK is therefore confident of closing the last mile financings in the coming months after having successfully raised $1.1 billion earlier in the year," it said.

