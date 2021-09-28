UP govt to pay every penny for damage caused to farmers by floods

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the officials to compensate the farmers whose houses have been damaged due to floods and excessive rain in the state. As per a press release by the state government, the chief minister asked the officials to assess the damage caused to crops in the wake of floods and compensate the farmers who have lost their houses. He directed the revenue and agriculture departments to complete this work on top priority in coordination with each other.

"The state government has made every effort to help every flood-affected person by compensating him for the loss. The government, with its strong intentions, has also made unprecedented efforts to save human lives in the flood-affected districts," read the release. "On the instructions of the chief minister, the officials did not allow any shortfall in the relief work during the floods. Different teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were present on the spot for 24 hours to save the people," it added.

According to the statement, 1,134 flood shelters were built in the state and the government sent more than 1,125 medical teams to the flood-affected districts. "The state government deployed 6,375 ordinary boats and more than 451 motor boats to rescue the people trapped in the floods. Established over 1,327 flood posts. Along with this, ration kits, lunch packets, tripal, water pouches, oral rehydration solutions (ORS) packets and chlorine tablets were also distributed to every person trapped in the flood," it added. (ANI)

