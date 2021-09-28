Left Menu

Iran must return to nuclear talks to avoid escalation, says French presidency official

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:08 IST
Iran must return to nuclear talks to avoid escalation, says French presidency official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Iran must return to talks with world powers over its 2015 nuclear deal to avoid an escalation, a French presidency official said on Tuesday, adding that there was no need to set new conditions because the parameters for an accord were clear.

The official told reporters that world powers negotiating with Iran needed to remain united and that China especially needed to "express itself and act in a more determined way."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021