Iran must return to nuclear talks to avoid escalation, says French presidency official

Iran must return to talks with world powers over its 2015 nuclear deal to avoid an escalation, a French presidency official said on Tuesday, adding that there was no need to set new conditions because the parameters for an accord were clear.

The official told reporters that world powers negotiating with Iran needed to remain united and that China especially needed to "express itself and act in a more determined way."

