Mediobanca's top investor Del Vecchio seeks more clout

Mediobanca's top investor Leonardo Del Vecchio has proposed amending the Italian merchant bank's by-laws to give more power to its board and investors, while refraining from pushing for management or board changes. Two years ago, Italian eyewear billionaire Del Vecchio rocked Italy's financial establishment by emerging as the biggest investor in Mediobanca, the Milanese bank that used to pull the strings of Italy Inc.

Del Vecchio, 86, one of Italy's richest men, has been steadily increasing his Mediobanca holding after gaining a green light from the European Central Bank. He now owns 18.9%, a stake currently worth 1.7 billion euros, through his holding company Delfin. Delfin said it had no plans to push to replace Mediobanca's current board or management.

The proposed governance changes aim to ensure Mediobanca's managers and directors pursue "the creation of value for all shareholders ... and ultimately leave the right to directors and shareholders ... to decide who should run the bank." Mediobanca acknowledged the proposal in a note and said it would a hold board meeting in the coming days.

Delfin said it wanted Mediobanca to ditch a requirement in its by-laws stating that two or three directors - depending on the size of the board - must be executives who have been with the bank for at least three years. Delfin also said it wanted the board to have more independent directors and for minority shareholders to file at least two slates of nominees.

Del Vecchio has no representatives on Mediobanca's current board. After initially criticising the strategy of boss Alberto Nagel when he started buying Mediobanca shares, Del Vecchio has praised Nagel's latest business plan presented in November 2019.

In the past, Del Vecchio and Nagel have locked horns over a project for a Milanese hospital. They have diverging views over Generali, Italy's biggest insurer. Mediobanca, the single largest investor in Generali, is pushing to reappoint its current CEO Philippe Donnet for another mandate. Generali's board endorsed the move on Monday.

Del Vecchio, the third-largest shareholder in Generali, is part of an investor pact pushing instead for a change of CEO and strategy. Earlier on Tuesday, Italy's Benetton family, like Del Vecchio an investor in both Mediobanca and Generali, said it wanted to keep a neutral stance in relation to all of its investments.

