Russia's Inter RAO in talks with China on big increase in electricity supply

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:13 IST
Russian state energy company Inter RAO said on Wednesday it had received a request from China to increase electricity supplies and that it was discussing a significant increase on current volumes.

Inter RAO said China was experiencing a deficit in electricity supplies in northern provinces. Some regions of China are grappling with power cuts that have crippled industrial output.

