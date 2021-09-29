Russia's Inter RAO in talks with China on big increase in electricity supply
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:13 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian state energy company Inter RAO said on Wednesday it had received a request from China to increase electricity supplies and that it was discussing a significant increase on current volumes.
Inter RAO said China was experiencing a deficit in electricity supplies in northern provinces. Some regions of China are grappling with power cuts that have crippled industrial output.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement