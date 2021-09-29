Left Menu

Delhi minister urged to get nod for Ramlila celebrations

A delegation that included members of Luv Kush Ramlila committee met Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday and said that permission should be given to stage Ramlila in the national capital in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:51 IST
Delhi minister urged to get nod for Ramlila celebrations
A visual from Ramlila (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation that included members of Luv Kush Ramlila committee met Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday and said that permission should be given to stage Ramlila in the national capital in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases.

"We believe that many things have been allowed to reopen in Delhi in the past few days be it malls, cinema halls, weekly market, factories and schools. Therefore, Ramlila should be allowed as it is a source of income for thousands of people," said Brijesh Goyal, Convenor, Delhi Pradesh AAP Trade Wing.

Arjun Kumar, Secretary of Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, said hundreds of people are connected with Ramlila and it should be permitted in view of sharp decline in coronavirus cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021