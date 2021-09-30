RSS chief reaches Jammu

Left Menu

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat reached Jammu on Thursday afternoon. He is on a four-day visit to the Union Territory.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:18 IST
RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat (file photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat reached Jammu on Thursday afternoon. He is on a four-day visit to the Union Territory. This is also his first visit to the Union Territory after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

As per the official release by the Sangh, during his four-day stay at Jammu, Dr Mohan Bhagwat will participate in many programmes. Earlier in the year 2016, he had visited Jammu. Apart from various in-house organizational meetings, he will also address a seminar at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, Jammu University on October 2.

On October 3, he will address the Sangh through online mode across Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Bhagwat will review the ongoing projects initiated by the RSS in Jammu and Kashmir in various fields including Sewa, education, public awareness, health, rural development, ecology, water conservation, social equality, etc.

He will also interact with Pracharaks of the Union Territory as well as with selected dignitaries. (ANI)

