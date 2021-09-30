France counting on China to get Tehran back to nuclear talks - spokeswoman
France’s foreign ministry is counting on China to use its most "convincing arguments" with Iran to get Tehran back to nuclear talks, a ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday.
U.S. and European officials have said that the United States has reached out to China about reducing its purchases of Iranian crude oil, as Washington seeks to persuade Tehran to resume talks about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.
