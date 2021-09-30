PREVIEW-Euro zone to discuss economic hit from soaring energy prices

Eurozone finance ministers will discuss soaring energy prices on Monday, concerned they could slow economic recovery, impact on investment decisions, and disproportionately hit the poorest, a European Commission note showed.

The note, prepared for the ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, said, however, that any policy response must first determine how temporary or permanent the energy price rise was. The European Central Bank believes the more expensive gas, oil and electricity prices are only temporary and will ease in 2022 and many eurozone governments agree.

But ministers will discuss the issue separately and share best practices on how to deal with the problem since they need to prepare 2022 budgets that will be heavily affected by energy costs. "The current rise in energy prices is already impacting economies and there is a need to discuss the impact of higher prices on national budgets," the Commission note, seen by Reuters, said. "The type of responses is also impacted by whether the issue is viewed as largely a supply or a demand problem," it said.

"There are a wide spectrum of policy options and levers open to governments ranging from tackling supply (investment) to demand management (subsides and national taxation measures) as well broader competition and regulatory aspects," it said. Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed by more than 300% this year due to factors including low storage levels, outages and high demand as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, dragging up wholesale electricity costs.

"From an economic perspective, higher energy prices have the potential to slow the recovery. The assumptions around electricity, gas and overall prices are a key input in preparing budgetary plans, particularly in light of recent volatility," the Commission said. EU leaders will also discuss the surging prices when they next meet on Oct. 21-22.

"The current situation points to the need for more investment in renewable energy sources as economies transition away from fossil fuels, as well as the importance of implementing green reforms," the Commission note said. "There is a risk that higher energy prices will also have disproportionate impacts on lower-income groups and older households (energy poverty), which is a particular concern over the winter months," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)