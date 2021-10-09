Left Menu

COVID-19: Mizoram reports 950 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram reported 950 new COVID-1 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Saturday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 09-10-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 09:27 IST
COVID-19: Mizoram reports 950 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram reported 950 new COVID-1 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Saturday. The positivity rate in the state stands at 12.05 per cent.

Mizoram has 15,505 active cases at present. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Mizoram has gone up to 1,03,709. With one death due to COVID-19, the current death toll is 345 in the state.

As many as 88,358 people recovered in the state. (ANI)

Also Read: Central team in Mizoram to assess COVID-19 situation amid surge in infections

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021