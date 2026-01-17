Left Menu

BCB Pushes for T20 World Cup Match Relocation Amid Rising Tensions

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in discussions with the ICC to move their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka due to safety concerns amidst escalating political tensions between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh, in Group C, is set to play against top teams in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:37 IST
BCB Pushes for T20 World Cup Match Relocation Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is actively negotiating with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to transfer their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing safety concerns. This decision comes amid heightened political tensions between the two South Asian nations.

The tournament, scheduled from February 7 to March 8, is a joint effort between India and Sri Lanka. The BCB has formally reiterated its request to the ICC, emphasizing the Bangladesh government's apprehensions regarding team and stakeholder safety.

These developments occur in the wake of recent protests in New Delhi, triggered by an incident involving religious tensions in Bangladesh, further escalating the bilateral strain between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026