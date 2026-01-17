BCB Pushes for T20 World Cup Match Relocation Amid Rising Tensions

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is actively negotiating with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to transfer their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing safety concerns. This decision comes amid heightened political tensions between the two South Asian nations.

The tournament, scheduled from February 7 to March 8, is a joint effort between India and Sri Lanka. The BCB has formally reiterated its request to the ICC, emphasizing the Bangladesh government's apprehensions regarding team and stakeholder safety.

These developments occur in the wake of recent protests in New Delhi, triggered by an incident involving religious tensions in Bangladesh, further escalating the bilateral strain between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)