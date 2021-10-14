IKEA Foundation partners Enviu, CAIF for textile waste management

IKEA Foundation has partnered with Enviu and Circular Apparel Innovation Factory (CAIF) for building a new circular textile waste model in India.

Under the partnership, Ikea Foundation would fund the initial and seeding phase of the five-year project in which Enviu and CAIF, together, will build capacities and impart skill training to waste workers, and build successful circular enterprises to reclaim value from textile waste.

This will help recover and reclaim value from textiles waste while unlocking green jobs for the waste workers who are one of the most vulnerable and underserved communities, said a joint statement.

"The five-year project has taken on the ambitious mission of creating more than 5000 green jobs while saving at least 20 million kilos of textiles waste from ending up in landfills by 2026," it said.

The textile and apparel industry creates huge amounts of waste and pollution, equal to the oil industry.

* * * * * ReNew Power among top 10 in Fortune Magazine list * ReNew Power on Thursday said it has been named among the top 10 in Fortune Magazine's 2021 'Change the World' list.

The annual list recognizes leading business that exemplify power of capitalism to improve human condition by addressing important social or environment impact through their core profit making strategy and operations.

ReNew has been ranked 10th for its work in combating climate change and for the daunting task of building an alternative to fossil fuels in a nation that is world's third largest oil importer.

ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects and distributed solar energy projects.

