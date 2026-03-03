Eurozone Inflation Surpasses Expectations Amid Oil Price Surge

Eurozone inflation has surpassed expectations, rising to 1.9% from 1.7%, as revealed by fresh data from Eurostat. This increase was largely driven by growing food and services costs, offsetting low energy prices, despite remaining below the European Central Bank's 2% target.

Economic observers are keeping a close eye on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the resulting surge in oil prices, which could further impact inflation and economic growth dynamics. JP Morgan suggests that a 10% rise in Brent crude oil prices might lift headline inflation by 0.11 percentage points within three months, prompting concerns over sectoral impacts.

Nonetheless, the ECB appears poised to maintain its current deposit rate, given inflation projections below the target through 2026-27. Economists argue that only a persistent and significant oil price increase — and evidence of second-round effects — would justify monetary policy tightening.

